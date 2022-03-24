Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.88. 2,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

