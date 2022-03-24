Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.80. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

