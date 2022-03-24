Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.88. 1,987,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

