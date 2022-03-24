Contrasting Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 36.85% 12.86% 1.62% Ameris Bancorp 35.27% 12.87% 1.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Trust Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameris Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.72%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.10 $87.94 million $4.94 8.36 Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 2.86 $376.91 million $5.41 8.12

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Community Trust Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

