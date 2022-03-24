Contrasting BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 410.95%. Given BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -808.45% -53.41% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million ($1.12) -1.22 Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 352.26 -$5.29 million N/A N/A

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetic Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

