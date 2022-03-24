Contrasting Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) and Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Enfusion alerts:

2.3% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enfusion and Procore Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Procore Technologies $514.82 million 15.42 -$265.17 million N/A N/A

Enfusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Procore Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Procore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion N/A N/A N/A Procore Technologies -47.53% -28.16% -15.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enfusion and Procore Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57 Procore Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91

Enfusion presently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 44.00%. Procore Technologies has a consensus price target of $102.22, indicating a potential upside of 69.95%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Enfusion.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats Enfusion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.