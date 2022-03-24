Contrasting KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) & Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) and KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cassava Sciences and KemPharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$32.38 million ($0.81) -49.16 KemPharm $13.29 million 13.28 -$12.76 million N/A N/A

KemPharm has higher revenue and earnings than Cassava Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KemPharm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cassava Sciences and KemPharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences N/A -12.00% -11.71% KemPharm -37.66% 8.82% 6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cassava Sciences and KemPharm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $127.75, indicating a potential upside of 220.82%. KemPharm has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.25%. Given Cassava Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than KemPharm.

Summary

KemPharm beats Cassava Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

