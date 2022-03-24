Contrasting Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -79.28% -39.43% -32.52% Avanos Medical 0.70% 4.40% 3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Milestone Scientific and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Avanos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $5.44 million 15.46 -$7.34 million ($0.09) -13.78 Avanos Medical $744.60 million 2.05 $5.20 million $0.10 323.33

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Milestone Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

