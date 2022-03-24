Contrasting Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and QDM International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 5.09 -$1.95 million N/A N/A QDM International $120,000.00 24.50 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -4.02

QDM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69%

Risk & Volatility

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of 7.35, meaning that its share price is 635% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tian Ruixiang and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

QDM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

