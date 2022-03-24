Cornichon (CORN) Price Hits $0.0776 on Top Exchanges

Cornichon (CORN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.17 million and $2,987.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.00 or 0.07028197 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,922.39 or 0.99965935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00044247 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,263,485 coins and its circulating supply is 15,021,637 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

