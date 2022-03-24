Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

