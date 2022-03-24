Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 80,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 845,486 shares.The stock last traded at $17.05 and had previously closed at $17.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Costamare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

