Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 4.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $558.11. 1,597,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,734. The company has a market cap of $247.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $337.27 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

