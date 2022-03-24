Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,168. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,774,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Couchbase by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 686,059 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

