Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 6,767 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHAK traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,017. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

