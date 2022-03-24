Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

