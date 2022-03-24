Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114,783 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTG. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 13,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,509. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

