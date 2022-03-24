Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 372,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.35. 116,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.94 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.