Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $89.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,249.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,683. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,325.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,358.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,729.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

