Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

