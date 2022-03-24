Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after buying an additional 168,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after buying an additional 411,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 930,399 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 290,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.