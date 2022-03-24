Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after buying an additional 168,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after buying an additional 411,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 930,399 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBSW traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 290,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.68.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Sibanye Stillwater Profile (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.