Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,289. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

