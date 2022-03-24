Critical Comparison: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group -6.33% 10.01% 1.63% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Endeavor Group and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Endeavor Group currently has a consensus target price of 36.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.81%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavor Group and Bowlero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $5.08 billion 4.46 -$654.93 million N/A N/A Bowlero $205.19 million 1.69 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

Bowlero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Bowlero on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

