Critical Contrast: Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) versus Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -17.75% -17.25% Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma and Nanobiotix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nanobiotix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cocrystal Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 662.71%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Nanobiotix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 28.61 -$9.65 million ($0.13) -4.54 Nanobiotix $2.87 million 86.15 -$38.37 million N/A N/A

Cocrystal Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nanobiotix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats Nanobiotix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

About Nanobiotix (Get Rating)

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

