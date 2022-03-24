Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Barclays

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

TSE CRON opened at C$4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$12.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

