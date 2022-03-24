Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,737 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 1,472,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,353. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

