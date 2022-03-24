Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,210,000 after buying an additional 287,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,265,000 after buying an additional 302,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,099,000 after buying an additional 120,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,010. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

