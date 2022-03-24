Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.40. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $18,842,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 687,316 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

