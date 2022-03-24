CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVAC. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

CVAC opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $130.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 260.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 231.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

