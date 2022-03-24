CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.20. 3,182,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,108. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

