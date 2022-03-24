CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:CYGIY remained flat at $$5.99 during trading hours on Thursday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

