Daniel Earl Smith Purchases 2,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 37,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goff John C purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,718,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

