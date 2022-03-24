Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,681. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

