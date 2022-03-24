Darin Lippoldt Sells 300 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 646.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

