David J. Matlin Buys 35,000 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clene stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.06. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 9,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

