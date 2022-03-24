Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 36,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.