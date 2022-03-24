Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 1,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 237,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Several research analysts have commented on DLX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,414,000 after buying an additional 234,420 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after buying an additional 187,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deluxe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,561,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after buying an additional 123,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

