Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stock Position Lessened by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $77.70 on Thursday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

