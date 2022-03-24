Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $73.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,350. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in General Mills by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

