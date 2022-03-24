Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €145.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($159.34) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($174.51) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.19 ($157.35).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA:LEG traded down €2.35 ($2.58) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €104.80 ($115.16). 121,749 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.57. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a one year high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.