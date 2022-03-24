Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($6.04) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Deutsche Lufthansa (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.