Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($6.04) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.
Shares of DLAKY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12.
About Deutsche Lufthansa (Get Rating)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
