Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives $29.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS DTCWY traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $17.51. 15,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

