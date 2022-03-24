Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $163.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.17), with a volume of 14280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price for the company.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

Devolver Digital Company Profile (LON:DEVO)

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.