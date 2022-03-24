DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $114,995.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total value of $114,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $19.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $468.39. The stock had a trading volume of 679,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

