DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 580,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 43,157,344 shares.The stock last traded at 4.30 and had previously closed at 4.16.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.23.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIDI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

