Digital Reserve Currency Hits Market Cap of $610,859.04 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $610,859.04 and $5,726.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011864 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00250438 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

