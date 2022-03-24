Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 336 Average Price Target from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 336 ($4.42).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.04) to GBX 306 ($4.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

DLG stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 274.50 ($3.61). 2,575,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,374. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($4.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

