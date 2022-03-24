Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical volume of 383 call options.

NYSEARCA DRN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 120,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 751.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 336.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 114.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 439.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,251,000.

