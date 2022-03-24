Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Shares Up 3.6%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.05. 160,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 209,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36.

Get Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOTO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.