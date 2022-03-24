Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings of $3.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the lowest is $3.08. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $5.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $15.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,317. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $90.33 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

